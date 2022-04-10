The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shows off his wife's baby bump as he gives exciting update The woodwork expert took to Instagram

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk took to Instagram over the weekend to give fans a glimpse of his wife's baby bump after revealing that the couple have begun decorating their nursery.

The woodwork expert shared a video on his Instagram stories that showed him holding a paintbrush while wearing splashes of paint on his face.

Addressing fans, he said: "Well it's Saturday and we thought it was the perfect day to start decorating the nursery. So, we are changing the carpets and we thought it would be nice to paint the walls as well. So I've got the brush and my lovely wife has got the roller.

"I've got a lot of paint in my hair. It actually looks like I've got lots of grey hair going on there. But it's all going to be worthwhile for the little bump," he said whilst panning the camera around to his wife, Polly Snowdon, whose baby bump could be seen emerging through her denim dungarees.

Will showed fans a glimpse of his wife's growing baby bump

The craftsman announced that he and Polly, who have been married since August last year, were expecting their first child together in March. Taking to Instagram, Will shared a photo of himself holding a personalised mug with the words 'Papa' engraved on the front.

He captioned it: "A new mug to add to my collection this summer. We are so excited for our new little arrival and to extend our family."

Will and Polly started decorating the nursery on Saturday

Will's recent update comes just days after he revealed that the team behind The Repair Shop have a book coming out. Posting a photo of the book to Instagram, he wrote: "Great news! I'm really excited to reveal our new book The Repair Shop: Life in the Barn featuring some of our favourite repairs and stories. Coming out this October. Now available to pre-order - link in bio."

