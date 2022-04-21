The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe: viewers saying same thing about finale Monica Dolan starred as Anne Darwin

ITV's new true-crime series, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, came to an end on Wednesday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about the finale.

Starring Eddie Marsan and Monica Dolan, the drama tells the true story of ex-prison officer John Darwin, who faked his death in order to claim life insurance money with the help of his wife Anne.

In the fourth and final episode, viewers watched as Anne pleaded not guilty, arguing that John had coerced her into the shocking scheme. However, the jury felt otherwise and she was sentenced to three months longer than John.

While in prison, Anne sees a counselor and realises her husband's hold and negative influence over her. She calls him and demands a divorce.

In the closing scenes, Anne is released from prison and makes her way to a halfway house in Leeds, hoping to repair her relationships with her sons and to "find" herself without John in her life.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their sympathy for Anne, with one person writing: "#thethiefhiswifeandthecanoe was an excellent but a painful lesson in what it's like being married to a controlling narcissist. Her longer sentence and treatment by the judge was shameful but expected. She was a victim as much as her boys," while another added: "#thethiefhiswifeandthecanoe felt quite sorry for Anne. She found the courage in the end to stick up for herself but all a little too late."

Viewers were moved by the final episode

Other viewers found the final episode quite moving, with one person tweeting: "Really enjoyed this drama. Very moving in tonight's final part. So glad Anne finally had the courage to leave John and work to rebuild the relationship with her sons. Brilliant performances by @eddiemarsan and @MonicaDolan," while another was brought to tears, adding: "#thethiefhiswifeandthecanoe absolutely amazing writing and acting. I hate crying and I don't normally cry at TV shows but when Anne said: 'I'm not strong enough to be on my own,' that broke me. Well done to all involved."

Fans applauded Monica and Eddie for their performances

Other fans applauded the performances by Monica and Eddie, with one person commenting: "Really enjoyed #TheThiefHisWifeAndTheCanoe. A cracking piece of drama with @eddiemarsan and @MonicaDolan acting their socks off as John and Anne Darwin!!! Well done to all involved!!"

Another viewer added: "#thethiefhiswifeandthecanoe Wow, so much better than any fictional British drama I've watched in the last few years. Absolutely gripping and Monica Dolan was incredible as Anne."

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe is available to stream on ITV Hub.

