BGT viewers praise young boy after he makes cheeky jibe at Simon Cowell Fans took to Twitter

Britain's Got Talent fans praised 13-year-old Dante Marvin after he made several cheeky jibes at Simon Cowell during his performance on Sunday night.

MORE: What happened to Simon Cowell's teeth? Before and after explained

The young contestant, who lives with brittle bone disease and is a previous Pride of Britain award winner, left viewers in stitches with his humorous musical act.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The judges reunite on Britain's Got Talent

After taking to the stage, Dante performed a song that addressed his medical condition while also including jokes about the long-standing BGT judge.

He sang: "I am just 13-years-old. I've broken 97 bones. The hospital's my second home. But I just want to say - don't feel sorry for me because I feel sorry for you. I get to go on the rides in Disneyland, whilst you're still in the queue."

MORE: Amanda Holden's health and fitness secrets: here's how she stays in incredible shape

MORE: Simon Cowell's multi-million dollar engagement ring for Lauren Silverman is a total show-stopper

He continued: "I've been in Buckingham Palace, I've rode up and down. The closest you'll get is watching The Crown. When you're waiting for your train in the cold and damp, I'll be getting in first with my cute little ramp."

Dante made some cheeky jokes about Simon Cowell

However, it was Dante's digs at Simon that had the audience laughing: "When I got my new wheels, they looked so ace. I was happy like Simon when he got his new face," he sang, before adding: "Last birthday, I blew 13 candles out, Simon had 62."

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the young performer, with one person writing: "Dante, what a guy! The story of the song was very good and comical," while another added: "Dante was hilarious! Now I would have preferred him getting the gold buzzer then the Never Enough singer."

A third fan commented: "Clever lyrics delivered with a smile from a kid who wrote the song himself during lockdown. Best of luck to you, Dante!"

Britain's Got Talent returned on Saturday night

Other viewers found Dante's musical act inspirational, with one person tweeting: "Great words Dante: 'Don't let your disability stop you.' You spoke for all of us with a disability, 'Don't feel sorry for me!' Great song you wrote there and I remember your motto: 'There's no disabilities only abilities,'" while another added: "Inspirational boy with great humour and talent! Go on Dante!"

Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.