The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe has viewers saying same thing Are you watching the ITV drama?

Are you watching ITV's latest true-crime drama series? The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe began over the Easter weekend and tells the incredible true story of John Darwin, who faked his own death in order to avoid bankruptcy.

But it seems the first two episode have had a lot viewers confused. Taking to social media, many have been left perplexed by the accents from the leading actors Eddie Marsan and Monica Dolan.

One person was keen to set the record straight about the accents and the town of Hartlepool, where the drama is set.

They tweeted: "Note to people from outside NE England. People of Hartlepool and Teesside don't talk Geordie. Seaton Carew is a busy little seaside resort with Fish Shops, Micropubs, Arcades, Shops and Ice Cream parlours #thethiefhiswifeandthecanoe."

Another agreed with this thought, adding that they thought the drama made the town look different to real life. "If you're watching the Canoe Man show on ITV right now this isn't what the North East looks like. They've made it look dark and dingy. This is what Seaton Carew actually looks like."

Are you watching the four-part series?

A third, however, was confused about the plot, particularly when the police were conducting their search for John: "Police rang her to give her a heads up they're doing a search in 20 mins. They checked the toilet but not the cupboard door john had been using to get back into the house… #thethiefhiswifeandthecanoe."

A fourth was keen to defend the programme and accents. They wrote on Twitter: "The thing about NE accents is they change about 10 times in a 20 mile radius. I sound different to someone from 6 miles up the road. They're so nuanced, it's beautiful really. So I forgive the cast of #thethiefhiswifeandthecanoe for not nailing the accent. You can hear they tried."

John's wife, Anne, is portrayed by Monica Dolan

John's wife, Anne, was complicit in his plot, and they both continued lying to their sons, Mark and Anthony, for five years. Eventually, the couple left Seaton Carew and moved to Panama City to start a new life, before their secret was exposed in 2006.

