Downton Abbey star Lesley Nicol left heartbroken after husband's death

Downton Abbey actress Lesley Nicol has been left "heartbroken" following the death of her husband, David Heald.

The 68-year-old's agent, Paul Pearson, confirmed the news in a statement which read: "I would like to confirm the passing of Lesley’s beloved husband David Heald, known to all his wonderful friends as Da'aboth.

"Da'aboth was an amazing, unique and inspirational man who was always at Lesley's side 'her warrior'.

"We are all processing this unexpected turn of events and Lesley would like to thank everyone for their loving and kind messages of support."

The actress, who is best known for her portrayal of Mrs Patmore in the popular period piece, married the spiritual healer back in 2007.

Speaking about their relationship, Lesley previously said: "It’s a good partnership. I met him through a friend and we just hit it off. He is a martial artist and he does lots of spiritual stuff like Reiki. But he is interested in our world."

Lesley's husband, David, has sadly passed away

In an interview with The Guardian back in 2016, the actress opened up about their first meeting. "I was 50 when I met my husband Da’aboth," she said. "He was teaching reiki and I went to a class. I didn't see him as a potential husband. He’d had an unhappy breakup and was so low he was almost invisible."

She continued: "Slowly, I got to know him and saw what a sweetheart he is. I haven't always had the pleasure of that in relationships.

Lesley plays Mrs Patmore in the drama

"There are men who are game players – they can screw with your head. Darbs wouldn't know a game if it bit him on the nose. He’s safe in his own skin."

The news comes just days after Leslie reprised her role as the beloved Mrs Patmore in the new film, Downton Abbey: A New Era.

