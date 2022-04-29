Downton Abbey producer 'thrilled’ by royal involvement in films Are you excited to watch the sequel A New Era?

Downton Abbey producer Gareth Neame has opened up about having a series of royals who are fans of the franchise, and admitted that he was "thrilled" to receive their endorsement.

Prince William and Kate have previously opened up about how much they enjoy the series, and the Duchess of Cambridge even took a trip to the Downton set back in 2015 to see how it is filmed.

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters about potentially having a royal back a cameo in the new film, he said: "I think not! We prefer to have them supporting us from behind the camera and we’re absolutely thrilled to be endorsed at our highest levels but I don’t think they’d want to do a cameo."

Fellow producer Liz Trubridge admitted that they weren’t able to visit the set for the new film, saying: "We had no visits during filming because we weren’t allowed to."

The pair also opened up about a potential third film, with Gareth saying: "Who knows what comes next? As of today we’re focusing on the movie opening really well this weekend… that’s what we’re focused on, if it does really well we’ll talk about the future… We’ve always got ideas circulating!"

Kate visited the set in 2015

Joanne Froggatt previously opened up about Kate’s visit to the set. Revealing that Kate entered Lady Mary's bedroom before engaging in a brief conversation with cast members which also included Michelle Dockery. "I embarrassed myself in front of the Duchess of Cambridge. She visited the Downton set and walked in while me and Michelle Dockery were filming a scene in Lady Mary's bedroom," the actress told The Observer magazine.

"She said: 'It feels very strange to be in your bedroom'. I replied, 'Yeah, not many people get to come in Lady Mary's bedroom.' I didn't mean it as a double entendre, but I swear I saw the faintest flicker of a smile.

