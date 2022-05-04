Antiques Road Trip star Natasha Raskin Sharp reveals major new project We might well tune in for this one!

Natasha Raskin Sharp has announced an exciting new project for a very special reason. The TV personality, who is best known for starring on Antiques Road Trip, sent her followers a message while enroute to filming the show about her new project.

Speaking to the camera in an Instagram post, she said: "Good morning from the Antiques Road Trip crew van, we're in Lincolnshire but I just wanted to remind you that on Sunday in Glasgow I'll be hosting a charity auction, Art for Ukraine at the Glasgow Art Club. It's taking place live and online at 2 o'clock.

"You can register to bid if you're thinking of bidding live, or in fact if you can't make it to the live auction, you can bid right now, an absentee bid. Proceeds are going to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain and it would be great to have you there, do think about it and join me if you can."

Her fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "Good luck with your auction!!" while another asked for more information about the catalogue at the auction. The catalogue has a series of exciting 50 pieces including a painting Time & Tide by Natasha's father, Philip Raskin.

Natasha is very close to her father, and recently shared a snap of him on Instagram. She said: "This is my dad, Philip (I love this photo of him!) One of his paintings, Time & Tide (lot 7) is in the upcoming charity auction Art For Ukraine. 100% of the proceeds of this painting will be donated to The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain."

