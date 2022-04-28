Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt star Natasha Raskin Sharp has shared a new photo of her dad, renowned artist Philip Raskin.

MORE: Did you know Antiques Road Trip star Natasha Raskin Sharp has a famous dad?

The art and antiques expert shared her the snap of her father in front of an easel and took the opportunity to promote his latest work, which is up for auction for a great cause!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Natasha Raskin Sharp shares how she broke the rules on the set of Bargain Hunt

Natasha wrote: "This is my dad, Philip (I love this photo of him!) One of his paintings, 'Time and Tide' (lot 7) is in the upcoming charity auction 'Art For Ukraine'. 100% of the proceeds of this painting will be donated to The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain. Click the link in bio to check it out… or just swipe right!"

Plenty of followers took to the comments to praise his work. One person said: "Beautiful painting but your Dad... He looks so gloriously jolly and living his painterly life! I hope the auction raises a fortune for Ukraine."

MORE: Antiques Road Trip's Izzie Balmer talks downside of career

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Philip Serrell reveals greatest auction loss

Philip Raskin is a renowned artist

Another wrote: "Fantastic... evokes a feeling of peace and serenity... exactly what most of us would hope for this world of ours," as a third commented: "Wow, what a talented painter your Dad is! The sky and the waves are so emotive, this should fly out of the sale room!"

Philip Raskin is a renowned Scottish artist who is known for his work with landscape and seascapes. Natasha also credits her dad as the reason she ventured into the world of antiques.

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer makes candid comment about early career

Natasha is an art and antiques expert

Chatting to the BBC about her decision, she explained: "I was gently nudged in the direction of the antique trade and auction houses by my dad, who thought that I'd be well-suited to the environment. Although I'd never normally admit it, he was absolutely right!"

She also ran an art supply business with her father, and after Glasgow auction house McTear invited her dad to sell his work there, she went along and discovered her love of auctions.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.