Antiques Road Trip star Philip Serrell talks daughter Clementine's battle with anorexia 

Antiques Road Trip star Philip Serrell has previously been vocal about his daughter Clementine's recovery from anorexia, and how she is keen to help others who are struggling with eating disorders.

Speaking to the Mail Online back in 2016, he explained: "As a dad, it's been very difficult, I've found it very hard to understand. I've spent 62 years enjoying eating and it's very hard not to say, 'Just eat, it's easy.'

"But Clementine has come through this on her own and I know she'd love to help others who are in a similar situation. Christmas is a very difficult time of year because people suffering with anorexia get booze and food shoved at them - and that's very hard to deal with."

Clementine is vocal about her recovery from anorexia on social media, and recently shared a before and after photo of herself during the height of her illness in comparison to how she looks now.

Philip with his Antiques Road Trip co-star Natasha Raskin

She captioned the post: "Never think you can’t escape," before going into details with her struggle with bulimia and anorexia in 2012.

The personal trainer explained: "That was the worst year, and Christmas, ever. It was just pure hell, with no escape. I was TOTALLY consumed by the eating disorder, addicted to it, addicted to counting calories and ‘burning off’ what I could. I weighed EVERYTHING. I counted the calories in EVERYTHING. I hated what I’d become but I was petrified of giving up that addiction."

Clementine posted her story on Instagram

She concluded: "After a long, and at times sooooo painfully slow, recovery I’m here, where I am now... I will always talk about eating disorders, and I’ll always be honest. I don’t post things like this for any praise or anything like that but to show others that you can get your life back."

Her followers were full of praise for her story, with one writing: "You are a real inspiration. Your story gives hope. Thank you for being so brave to share," while another added: "You have made massive steps just talking about it on here."

