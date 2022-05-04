Meet Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac's famous wife

Oscar Isaac has been wowing audiences with his lead role in the latest MCU series Moon Knight, which is sadly set to draw to a close with this week's episode.

MORE: Moon Knight episode five has fans saying the same thing about Oscar Isaac

However, fans might be surprised to learn that the 43-year-old's wife, Elvira Lind is pretty famous herself. Find out more about her - and her relationship with the Marvel star - here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you been enjoying Moon Knight?

Elvira Lind is an award-winning screenwriter and film director. While she has mainly worked in documentaries, she wrote and directed her first comedy-drama titled The Letter Room in 2020 - and it allowed her to team up with her famous actor husband.

MORE: 41 hottest brand new shows coming to our screens in 2022

MORE: Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about return to Sherlock

In the Academy Award-nominated flick, which she wrote and directed, Oscar stars as a kind-hearted prison officer who becomes involved in an inmate's personal affairs after he is transferred to the letter room.

Oscar and Elvira have been together for ten years

Oscar and Elvira reportedly met back in 2012 while at a party celebrating the premiere of his first major movie, Inside Llewyn Davis, but did not go public with their relationship until four years later. During the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, Oscar surprised fans and fellow celebrities alike when he leaned in and gave Elvira a kiss before going up to accept the award for Best Actor.

The couple have two children together

The pair tied the knot a year later in March 2017, a month before they welcomed their first child together. Their son Eugene, now 4, was named after Oscar's mother, Eugenia, who sadly died that same year.

MORE: The 10 best looks from the 2022 Met Gala

Speaking to GQ about the difficult year, the Dune actor revealed that watching how Elvira stepped up to take care of his mother during her illness solidified his love for her. "I saw [Elvira] carrying my child, bathing my sick mom — seeing her do that, I just thought: 'I want to be with this person forever and ever.' And I just wanted to take that extra step as well."

The couple welcomed another son named Mads in October 2019, making them a family of four. More recently, they stepped out together at the 2022 Met Gala wearing a very eye-catching couples' costume, which consisted of Oscar in a dress and Elvira in a suit.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.