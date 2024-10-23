Netflix reveals brand new cast for Beef season two - and fans aren't happy

Although receiving a second season on Netflix should be celebratory in itself, some fans have expressed their disappointment following the recently cast announced for Beef season two - with the show confirming that there will be a new cast for the second installment - replacing Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.

Season one, which was a huge hit for the streaming platform and celebrated eight wins at the Emmy Awards including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, saw two strangers delve into an all-out feud following a road rage incident.

WATCH: See the official trailer for Beef season one

The synopsis read: "Danny Cho, a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships."

Oscar Isaac is set to star in season 2

Season two is set to star Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac, Promising Young Woman's Carey Mulligan, May December actor Charles Melton and Priscilla star Cailee Spaeny.

The synopsis reads: "Season 2 follows a couple who witness a fight between their boss & his wife, triggering chess moves & coercion in the world of a country club & its Korean billionaire owner."

© John Shearer/Getty Images Carey Mulligan is also set to star

While some fans were delighted by the casting news, with one writing: "That's an amazing cast. It's great to see Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan working together again. I think this is their third project together after Drive and Inside Llewyn Davis," while another added: "Beef is an awesome series and this cast is perfect for season two. Can’t wait," others were disappointed.

Fans took to X to share their thoughts on the casting, with many sharing their unhappiness that Ali and Stephen wouldn't be reprising their roles. One person wrote: "But we want Stephen Yeun and Ali Wong," while another wrote: "Bring back Ali Wong or I ain't watching it."

Ali Wong plays Amy Lau in Beef

A third person added: "I loved season 1, I know season 2 is gonna be insane, I just hope Steven Yeun and Ali Wong are at least mentioned, especially after how that mansion raid ended."

However, Stephen and Ali will still be involved in the show, as they are both returning as executive producers, while creator and showrunner Lee Sung Jin is also back for season two.

Steven Yeun in Beef on Netflix

The first season was inspired by a real-life situation experienced by Lee, who previously revealed that he was involved in a road rage incident. He said: "It honked at me, cursed at me and drove away. And for some reason on that day, I was like, ‘I’m going to follow you.'" Fortunately, things didn't get quite out of hand like as in the show, but he added: "Maybe there would be a show here."