Netflix's 8-part psychological thriller with 98% Rotten Tomatoes gets first look for season 2

Are you in the mood for some Beef? Netflix's hit anthology series, which first premiered in 2023, is back with a bang for season two – and judging by the first look, viewers are in for a treat. An A24 production from creator and showrunner Lee Sung Jin, Beef season one followed two drivers whose road rage incident wreaks havoc on their lives.

For the next instalment, a newly engaged Gen Z couple are set against their millennial boss and his wife, with a single encounter triggering a series of "chess moves" and "manipulations" that ripple far beyond the country club where they work.

Beef proved a huge hit with Netflix viewers when it first landed, earning a near-perfect 98% Rotten Tomatoes score and a slew of awards, including eight Emmys, four Critics' Choice Awards and three Golden Globe Awards. With a new chapter on the way and a stellar cast including Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan and Charles Melton, season two is set to be just as juicy.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX What to expect from Beef season 2 With a brand-new cast promising a fresh slab of beef, season two centres on a Gen Z couple who witness a fight between their millennial boss and his wife. The synopsis reads: "Ashley (Spaeny) and Austin (Melton), both lower-level staff at a country club, become entangled in the unravelling marriage of their general manager, Josh (Isaac), and his wife, Lindsay (Mulligan).

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX "Through favours and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club's billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh Jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang Ho)."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Who stars in Beef season 2? Oscar Isaac (Dune, Ex Machina, Inside Llewyn Davis) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, Maestro) play the older couple Josh and Lindsay, while Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla, Civil War, Alien: Romulus) and Charles Melton (May December, Warfare) play the Gen Zs Ashley and Austin.



© COURTESY OF NETFLIX They're joined by Youn Yuh-jung (Minari, Pachinko, The Wedding Banquet) as Chairwoman Park, Song Kang-ho (Parasite, Broker, Memories of Murder) as Dr. Kim and Seoyeon Jang (Butterfly) as Eunice. Rounding out the cast are William Fichtner (Mom, Talamasca) as Troy, Mikaela Hoover (Superman, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as Ava and Musician BM as Woosh.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX What have the creatives said about Beef season 2? Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, Lee Sung Jin explained his approach to the new season. "We thought, 'What if we actually made them a little bit closer in age and highlight that generational divide?' "The intention with Beef was always to have it in anthology. We wanted the feeling of this season's beef to be a bit more passive-aggressive," he added. "It's more about the internal repression of rage that you see in the workplace."



All eight episodes of Beef season two land on Netflix on 16 April.