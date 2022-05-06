The Staircase viewers all saying the same thing about new true-crime drama Is the Colin Firth drama worth a watch? See what viewers have been saying here…

The first episode of new true-crime drama The Staircase made its debut on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK on Thursday night, and viewers have wasted no time in taking to Twitter to discuss.

The series stars Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, a crime novelist who is convicted of murdering his wife Kathleen after she is found dead at the bottom of the staircase in their home. So what have viewers been saying about it? Find out here...

Taking to Twitter to give their verdict on the opening episode, one person said: "#TheStaircase is freaking phenomenal. That cast deserves the world. I'm not sure how good idea was watch all episodes before go to sleep."

Someone else agreed, writing: "#TheStaircase series is soooo good!" and another added: "The cinematography and editing on #TheStaircase is brilliant. Some of these shots are making me do a double take, they're just so good."

What did you think of episode one?

Viewers couldn't help but pile on the praise for Colin's performance in particular, with many viewers saying they were blown away at his "uncanny" portrayal of Michael.

"Colin Firth really is perfect casting for Michael Peterson. Every now and then there's a shot where he looks JUST like the guy. It's uncanny #TheStaircase," one said, while another added: "Colin Firth has this guy's voice and mannerisms DOWN."

A third commented: "Colin Firth really is extraordinarily good in #TheStaircase."

Joining Colin in the cast of the drama are a number of familiar faces to TV watchers. Playing his wife Kathleen is About a Boy and Knives Out star Toni Collette, while Sophie Turner, Dane DeHaan, Odessa Young, Rosemarie DeWitt, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche and Olivia DeJonge make up the rest of the main cast.

