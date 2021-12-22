Olivia Colman and Colin Firth are joining forces for a new film - and it sounds Oscar-worthy We are so excited about this!

Olivia Coleman and Colin Firth are set to star in a new drama film from Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes - and we are making our Academy Award predictions now!

While not much is known about the plot, we do know that the film is titled Empire of Light and is a love story, penned by Sam, set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.

Also joining Olivia and Colin are Top Boy's Michael Ward and Sanditon's Crystal Clarke as well as Tanya Moodie (Motherland) and Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy).

The film marks Sam's follow-up to 2020 Best Picture nominee 1917, his epic war film which not only received ten Oscar nominations and three wins, but grossed $384 million at the worldwide box office.

Sam isn't the only award winner on the project, however, as much of the star-studded cast have received their fair share of accolades and prestigious nominations.

Colin is an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG and Critics Choice Award winner, taking home his first Academy Award for The King's Speech in 2011, while Olivia won the Best Actress gong for The Favourite at the 2019 Oscars.

Sam Mendes' epic war film 1917 was a 2020 Best Picture nominee at the Oscars

Michael is the winner of the 2020 EE BAFTA Rising Star Award, while Toby is an Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominee.

Sam will be reuniting with cinematographer Roger Deakins for his latest project, who won an Oscar for his work on 1917. The director will also be acting as a producer with Pippa Harris via Neal Street Productions.

The film, which is scheduled for release next autumn, will be overseen by Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, Presidents of Production, Film and Television, and Katie Goodson-Thomas, Head of Development & Production, Searchlight Pictures UK.

