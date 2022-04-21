True-crime fans won't want to miss Netflix's wild new documentary Our Father - get the details The story is stranger-than-fiction...

Calling all true-crime fans: a new Netflix documentary titled Our Father about the sickening secret of a top fertility doctor is landing on screens very soon.

MORE: Viewers plead Netflix to remove 'sickening' Jimmy Savile documentary

Curious to know more? Check out the trailer for yourself below and keep reading to find out all about Netflix's craziest documentary to date…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our Father is Netflix's craziest and creepiest true-crime documentary yet

Our Father centres around a disgraced doctor from Indiana named Donald Cline, who covertly inseminated several of his female patients with his own sperm, fathering over 50 children in the process.

MORE: 7 best crime documentaries on Netflix that are a must-watch

MORE: Netflix announces shocking change - and users are not taking it well

As the trailer reveals, the truth around Cline's sickening behaviour did not come to light until decades later, when his now-grown-up offspring jumped on the popular trend of taking DNA tests to find out more about their ancestry.

The documentary will be landing on screens on 11 May

The official synopsis for the one-off documentary reads: "Jacoba Ballard was an only child, conceived via donor sperm, who always dreamed of having a brother or sister. An at-home DNA test led her to the discovery of not one but seven half-siblings – a number that defied best practices in fertility medicine.

"As the group set out to learn more about their curious family tree, they soon discovered the sickening truth: Their parents' fertility doctor had been inseminating his patients with his own sperm – without their knowledge or consent.

It will explore the repercussions of Donald Cline's sickening crimes

"As Ballard and her newfound siblings realized they've barely begun to untangle his dark web of deceit, their pursuit of justice lies at the heart of this profoundly unsettling story about an unimaginable breach of trust."

Viewers are certainly keen to check out the documentary when it lands on the streaming site on Wednesday 11 May. After the trailer was posted to YouTube, thousands flocked to the comment section to react. One said: "Netflix is killing it with these documentaries! This story is crazy. Can't wait to watch."

MORE: Anatomy of a Scandal: The one major change from the book

A second agreed, writing: "Netflix should rebrand itself and just become a documentary powerhouse; their content in that genre is incredible."

A third added: "This has got to be the worst nightmare of anyone who has ever or will ever need to use any sort of IVF/sperm donor. This is genuinely one of the worst types of violation I can imagine. The pain this would bring to the child, to both their parents, I just can't even imagine. I will definitely be watching this."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.