Exclusive: 9-1-1 Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein shares Tarlos wedding plans after emotional season three finale 9-1-1: Lone Star will return for season four

9-1-1 Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein has shared hopes for season four of the hit Fox show, after the season three finale saw his character TK Strand propose to long-term boyfriend Carlos Reyes.

"It's been a long relationship and they have been through so much and it's not a regular relationship," Ronen tells HELLO!. "TK is ready -TK can't see himself with anyone other than Carlos, and like Owen said, the work they do [means] tomorrow is not guaranteed so [the proposal] is a way for him to say, 'I know what I want and who I want in my life.'"

9-1-1: Lone Star: TK and Carlos have an emotional conversation

The moment occurs towards the end of episode 18 after it emerged that TK believed the reason his luck had not yet run out was because he did not have a will.

Despite protestations from his friends and Carlos (Rafael Silva), it takes his father, Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) coming close to death following a building collapse and a heartfelt conversation for him to see the error of his ways - although in classic TK style, he doesn't do things the usual way.

Waking Carlos up at 3am, he shares that he has decided everything would be left to Carlos, and then asks the police officer to marry him.

"I have this epic monologue in bed, holding his face," shares Ronen. "It's a beautiful monologue and I am so proud of it."

Will season four open with a Tarlos wedding?

Executive producer Tim Minear agrees that this was the right time for the pair to take this next step.

"The manner it happens is very TK, very spur of the moment, but the things that his father said to him and all the stuff he has been through in the last year, and what he and Carlos have been through? I think TK needed to step forward and Carlos needed to step back a little bit," said Tim.

"They both weren't ready, and in particular Carlos wasn't sure about TK given how flighty he was at the beginning of the season in breaking up with him. But by the time we get to this proposal they are both in a great space."

TK's father Owen inspired the proposal

As for the wedding plans - Ronen knows exactly how he wants it to play out.

"I hope the wedding happens fast - the wedding should be season four, episode one," he says.

"Let's start out with a bang and then a crazy disaster immediately after they say 'I do'!"

