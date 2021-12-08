Exclusive: 9-1-1's Oliver Stark reveals 'huge wrench' may tear apart Buck and Taylor's romance

9-1-1 actor Oliver Stark has admitted things may not be all that rosy between Evan 'Buck' Buckley and Taylor Kelly when the show returns for its spring premiere.

EXCLUSIVE: 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark teases major conflict between Eddie and Buck after season five cliffhanger

The previous few episodes have seen the pair grow closer, with Taylor, played by Megan West, opening up to Buck about her childhood, and the pair exchanging the words "I love you".

WATCH: 9-1-1: Taylor makes surprise confession

But a "huge wrench" will be thrown into their relationship which may leave their budding romance hitting the skids.

"The finale showed him and Taylor ending on a positive note," Oliver told HELLO!, adding: "But by the end of the first episode [of the spring premiere] they will find themselves in a widely different situation with a huge wrench thrown into their plans for happiness."

Fans of the show have been torn over the relationship, but regardless of whether the pair work through the drama Oliver did have one silver lining for the spring episodes: "Buck has been very bogged down by a lot [recently] and one thing I am finding reading new scripts is we are getting fun Buck back, which I really enjoy."

His character was seen to finally begin therapy in season four after years of repressed childhood trauma, but it's a story thread that some fans are concerned has been dropped this season.

Taylor first appeared in season two

Oliver shared that those threads are discussed among the show's stars, including Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, and Aisha Hinds, and that although he takes old plot points "into consideration" the cast "give ourselves over to the writers" and "trust" it will all work out.

"We haven't heard of [his therapy] this year but that doesn't mean it's not ongoing - it's important to remember that therapy is fluid so it may turn into monthly, or every two months," he said.

"So [Buck] is still going through issues he has to work out - and yes I take it into consideration [as an actor] - but just because he's in therapy doesn't mean he's always moving in the right direction.

"We think we are on the right path and something comes up and sends us back two steps. So it is ongoing but I don't know how much of an everyday difference it is making as of yet."

Maddie left Chim amid her battle with depression

Oliver also shared that he is looking forward to the return of Maddie Buckley and Howard 'Chimney' Han; Maddie, played by Jennifer Love Hewitt, left Los Angeles in episode three of season five, suffering from postpartum depression.

The new mom had been struggling with motherhood and chose to leave her daughter Jee-Yun with her father, Chim, but Chim and Jee then also left the city to find her.

"They are so integral and rays of sunshine when watching the show," said Oliver. "Jennifer has been on maternity leave and at some point that will come to an end and I can't wait to see her back."

