9-1-1: Lone Star has been renewed for season four - details

9-1-1: Lone Star season three’s finale is set to air on Monday night - but what about the show’s future from there? Fortunately for fans, FOX has confirmed the very happy news that the series will be returning for a fourth season, hurrah!

The happy news was shared along with a host of other show renewals including The Cleaning Lady, Call Me Kat, Welcome to Flatch and The Masked Singer, while also announcing new dramas including a country music drama, Monarch, starring Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel, and Accused, a crime drama from the creator of House. Sign us up!

While we don’t know what to expect from season four just yet, the showrunner Tim Minear has previously opened up about having a natural disaster in every season of the show and its predecessor, 911, including a tsunami, cold snap and dust storm.

Chatting about making the show, he told Decider: "The process is always the same, which is 'What the hell are we going to do next?!' It’s funny because when we were going through Season 2 of Lone Star, we kept coming up with these big ideas: 'There’s going to be a serial arsonist, and then Charles is going to die,' and everything started to feel like a season finale.

Will you be watching season four?

"So by the time we got to the actual season finale, we were like, 'What are we going to do?' Somebody had pitched the haboob, the dust storm. And [Executive Producer] Rashad [Raisani] and some of the other writers had been talking about the cold snap that happened in Austin in 2021.

"We talked about doing that, and at first I hesitated. A tsunami is one thing, right? You create the spectacle, you build some streets in a tank in Mexico and you have the big event and then you have the fighting against the receding water and it’s very visual. But cold is cold."

