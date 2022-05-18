Kenneth Branagh is Boris Johnson in This England trailer – and the resemblance is uncanny Kenneth has transformed for the role

Kenneth Branagh looks utterly unrecognisable as Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the first trailer for This England, and we can't wait to watch it.

MORE: Kenneth Branagh looks unrecognisable as he transforms into Boris Johnson for new role

The show, which will be released later in 2022, has been retitled from This Sceptred Isle, and follows Boris as he deals with the outbreak of COVID-19.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kenneth Branaugh is Boris Johnson in This England

The official synopsis reads: "This England, a Sky Original drama, is co-written and directed by Michael Winterbottom and stars BAFTA and Academy Award-winner Kenneth Branagh. The series, based on Boris Johnson’s tumultuous first months as UK Prime Minister, traces the impact on Britain of the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew plays Matt Hancock

"The drama takes us inside the halls of power, as Johnson grapples with Covid-19, Brexit, and a controversial personal and political life. The events in government are interwoven with stories from around the UK, from the experts and scientists racing against time to understand the virus; the doctors, nurses and care-home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it; and ordinary people whose lives were thrown into turmoil."

The series has a very impressive cast, with Trying and Feel Good star Ophelia Lovibond playing Carrie, while Andrew Buchan will play Matt Hancock.

READ: This royal family member had major role in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

MORE: Viewers praise 'brave' Andy Woodward after watching harrowing drama Floodlights

Kenneth is uncanny as Boris

The trailer shows moments from the early stages of the COVID outbreak, with Boris advising people to wash their hands, before announcing: "You must stay at home." The trailer also plays various news reports, including one saying that the UK has had the highest death count in the world, overtaking Italy.

This isn't the first drama about the COVID-19 crisis, as shows including Together, Help premiered in 2021, while others series including Grey's Anatomy and New Amsterdam also covered the pandemic.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.