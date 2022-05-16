The Time Traveler’s Wife: when is the book sequel being released? Warning, spoilers for The Time Traveler’s Wife novel

The Time Traveler’s Wife finally landed on Sky and HBO on Monday and, based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger, follows the story of a married couple who meet at different points throughout lives their due to his uncontrollable ability to time travel.

The 2009 novel was a massive hit, and Audrey has since revealed that she is working on the sequel, titled The Other Husband. So what’s it about, and when will it be released? Find out more and warning, spoilers ahead for the original book…

Audrey has been working on the book for quite some time now, and opened up about what to expect on Reddit back in 2014. Replying to fan questions, she revealed that the sequel will be based on Albu, Claire and Henry’s daughter who also has the ability to time travel.

Will you be watching the new TV adaptation?

She said: "I started working on Alba's life because Zola Books was issuing the ebook for [Time Traveler’s Wife] and they asked for an 'extra'. Then I got a bit obsessed with her, and decided to keep working on it. The sequel is about Alba, mostly Alba as an adult. It's about her relationships (she is married to two very different men) and her family life and her struggles with making music.

"It is implied in TTW that the world knows about this and it has become an acceptable thing, though perhaps still rare… Oliver, one of Alba's husbands, is from the second half of the 21st century, so he has seen much more evolution in society's ideas about time travel."

The new series is out on Sky and HBO

On her site FAQs, she revealed she had hoped to publish it before now, writing: "It should be published in 2018 or 2019 if I can avoid distractions and carry on writing it."

As of 2019, Audrey has confirmed that she is still working on the sequel, telling The Star: "Well, the interesting part is that the book is still not finished… [Alba] was born just before 9/11, in 2001, so today she would be 18. I've been spending a lot of time thinking about the news as it blows past us and extrapolating from what's going on today and what might be happening decades from now. It's part of what slows me down, how depressing the news has been for the past few years."

