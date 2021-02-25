Kenneth Branagh looks unrecognisable as he transforms into Boris Johnson for new role He will be playing the PM in miniseries This Sceptred Isle

Kenneth Branagh has transformed to look like the image of Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the new Sky Atlantic TV show, This Sceptred Isle.

In a first-look image from the upcoming show, which will be released in Autumn 2022, Kenneth can be seen looking uncannily like the Prime Minister while sporting a white blonde wig and prosthetics. We're seriously impressed!

The five-part series will focus on the events surrounding the Prime Minister, the government, and the country in the face of the first wave of the global pandemic in 2020.

The synopsis reads: "This Sceptred Isle will tell the tale of some of the most devastating events to ever befall the United Kingdom, and of a Prime Minister leading in these unprecedented times.

Kenneth as Boris Johnson

"The drama will trace the impact on Britain from this once in a generation pandemic, and the response of scientists, nurses, and doctors as they worked tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome the virus. It is based on the first-hand testimony of people from all walks of life; from Number 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), and from hospitals and care homes across the country."

Speaking about the upcoming series, the show's co-writer and director, Michael Winterbottom said: "The first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will be remembered forever. A time when the country came together to battle an invisible enemy. A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community.

Kenneth's new series will be released in 2022

"Our series weaves together countless true stories - from Boris Johnson in Number 10 to front line workers around the country - chronicling the efforts of scientists, doctors, care home workers and policy makers to protect us from the virus."

