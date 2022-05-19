Rafe Spall comedy Trying season three future has been revealed

Rafe Spall and Esther Smith's sweet comedy Trying is one of the most wholesome shows out right now – but after two seasons on Apple TV+, will it be back for season three? Find out here…

In short, yes! The show is indeed coming back for a third season, and it is set to return to our screens on Friday 22 July, with weekly episodes until it concludes in September.

WATCH: Trying season three is coming to Apple TV+

So what can we expect from season three? The synopsis for the eight-part season reads: "Nikki and Jason [have been] thrown straight into the deep-end up as they become parents to two children they are still getting to know.

"Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. The couple’s relationships with each other and their loved ones are tested as they desperately try to hold onto their sanity and navigate the roller coaster of parenthood."

Season two saw Nikki and Jason finally get their wish by being allowed to foster Princess, and were shocked to discover that her little brother, Tyler, also snuck into their car to stay with his sibling. While they are allowed to take care of him temporarily, the question remains whether they are able to keep both children.

Rafe and Esther have previously opened up about the show, telling Night Owl: "We met a couple of hours before we had a chemistry read, which sounds ridiculous but you have to get in front of people you’ve never met to prove to them you have chemistry with this person you’ve never met. Which is a bit crazy to me, but it’s necessary for the job.

Are you a fan of the show?

"We met a couple of hours before just to hang out and go through the scenes, but we just ended up chatting and it was just very clear that we just really got on…which is obviously a massive help for the show, but also you know personally. Because we have to spend so much time together, because we have so many scenes together, so thankfully I really like Rafe and he really makes me laugh. Otherwise the day to day would be so awful, so that’s a relief."

