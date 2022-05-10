5 incredible new shows you won't want to miss in May Ready, set, binge-watch!

There's no denying that 2022 has brought TV lovers some incredible new shows - and it's only May! From Apple TV+'s Slow Horses to Netflix's Heartstopper, we have already enjoyed some massive hits. But it doesn't end there…

If you're looking for some new shows to get stuck into this month, then look no further. Read on for some hotly anticipated releases coming your way in May.

WATCH: The trailer for The Essex Serpent

The Essex Serpent - Apple TV+, May 13

Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston lead the cast in Apple TV+'s new period drama, which is an epic adaptation of Sarah Perry's novel.

Set in Victorian England, the series follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Claire), who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. While there, she forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar (Tom), but when tragedy strikes, she is accused of attracting the creature.

The period drama is an adaptation of Sarah Perry's novel

Conversations with Friends - BBC Three, Hulu, May 15

If, like us, you're a huge fan of Normal People, then you're going to want to look out for the upcoming adaptation of another of Sally Rooney's novels, Conversations with Friends. Much like the 2020 series, which made stars of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, the BBC's upcoming drama looks at the complicated nature of modern relationships.

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson, the show follows Dublin university students and former lovers Frances and Bobbi, who become involved with an older married couple - journalist Melissa and actor Nick. Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke star in the series.

Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn star in the show

The Time Traveler's Wife - HBO, Sky, May 15

Adapted from the much-loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger, HBO's The Time Traveller's Wife tells the story of Clare and Henry, whose marriage is complicated by time travel.

Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie and Sanditon actor Theo James lead the cast in this hotly anticipated romantic drama series. If the title sounds familiar, that's because this isn't the novel's first adaptation. Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana starred in the movie version of the book back in 2009.

The new series is an adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's novel

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Disney +, May 25

Disney +'s upcoming miniseries, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is set ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which saw the downfall of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who pledged himself to the Sith and became Darth Vader.

Ewan McGregor is reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master for the new series, alongside Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker.

Ewan McGregor stars in the series

Pistol - Disney +, May 31

Pistol is the highly anticipated Sex Pistols biopic from director Danny Boyle. The six-part series, which is based on Steve Jones' 2017 memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, follows the early days of the rock band in West London. Toby Wallace, Jacob Slater, Anson Boon, Christian Lees and Louis Partridge star as the famous band members.

Steve Jones, the band's founding member and guitarist, is at the centre of the series. The synopsis reads: "Jones' hilarious, emotional and at times heartbreaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music."

The upcoming series is a Sex Pistols biopic

