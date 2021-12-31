22 most exciting TV shows returning in 2022

Some of our favourite shows are returning in 2022, and we couldn't be more excited to dust off our Disney+, Netflix and NOW accounts and dive back into our favourite stories. From Zendaya's teen drama hit to the sixth installment of a favourite gangster show, check out the top returning shows for 2022...

MORE: 47 hottest brand new shows coming to our screens in 2022

NOW/Sky

A Discovery of Witches season three

Matthew Goode and Theresa Palmer return for the third and final series of this hit Sky show. In the final episodes, Matthew and Diana return from their trip to 1590 to find tragedy - and must find the missing pages from the Book of Life before it’s too late. The synopsis adds: "Their enemies are gearing up against them, and a monster from Matthew’s past who has been lying in wait will return for revenge."

Euphoria season two

Zendaya's moody teen drama was a massive success, and season two looks like it will pick up where it left off following the two specials, with Rue still not on the best terms with her best friend and lover Jules, who left her at the train station after their plans to run away together went awry. So, will this be the season that the dastardly Nate Jacobs gets his comeuppance? We hope so.

Westworld season four

We will be guessing who is real and who is AI once again for round four of this delicious sci-fi series. Speaking about what to expect, star Thandiwe Newton told ComicBook.com: "It's so good, man. For me, no truly, for me, it's got all the best elements from one, two, and three are here. It is so rich and there's something about the pandemic.

"It's not literally, but I just think it's fed us all in a way, like our lives depend on art now in a different way. I mean, literally our lives depend on art because art is being removed from us."

Amazon Prime Video

This is Us season six

The sixth and final season of possibly the biggest sob-fest series is finally upon us, and will see viewers say goodbye to the beloved Pearson family, so be sure to have your tissues at the ready, because we don't think we're going to get through this whole series without breaking down at least once! The series is also available on Disney+.

Marvelous Mrs Maisel season four

This delightful series is back to give us a serotonin boost in 2022 as we return to the world of Midge Maisel as she does whatever it takes to become a famous stand-up comedian. In season three, Miriam was left devastated after some badly thought-out jokes saw her lose her European tour with Shy Baldwin, so what will her return to NYC hold? We can't wait to find out.

Outlander season six

Droughtlander is nearly over friends, and we couldn't be more looking forward to returning to the chaotic lives of Jamie and Claire and the ever-growing Fraser family. The aftermath of Claire's horrific assault will be explored in the new series, while new dangers rise to challenge the family's place at Fraser's Ridge. Nervous? So are we.

BBC

Happy Valley season three

This fantastic BBC series is finally back for season three after a five-year break in between seasons, and has teased new trouble for Sergeant Catherine Cawood both within her job in the police and at home with her grandson Ryan, now a teenager, who has built a relationship with his father against her wishes. We're so ready for another Emmy-winning performance from Sarah Lancashire.

Noughts and Crosses season two

The hit Malorie Blackman adaptation is back for season two, which sees star crossed lovers Sephy and Callum on the run after Callum becomes a wanted man. In a world with Sephy is a Cross and Callum is a Nought, will their relationship ever be able to work out?

Killing Eve season four

The final season of Killing Eve is nearly here, and sees Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer once again playing deadly frenemies as Eve and Villanelle. While the plot is being kept tightly under wraps, an early teaser trailer has warned that there will be "no happy endings". Uh oh.

Death in Paradise season 11

After an excellent Christmas special, we can't wait to join the likes of Neville Parker and Florence Cassell for more murder solving on the island of St Marie. We're also very invested in the 'Floreville' romance, so hopefully season 11 will finally reveal whether the pair will get together! We're keeping our fingers crossed.

His Dark Materials season three

This gorgeous fantasy drama will be concluding in 2022, and will see the return of James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Daphne Keen as Lord Asriel joins with angels to wage war against the Authority, and Mrs Coulter gains power within the Magisterium with a kidnapped Lyra in her clutches as Will attempts to search for her.

Doctor Who specials

Speaking of goodbyes, we will be heartbroken to see Jodie Whittaker exit the popular sci-fi series after playing the Doctor in 2018… but we have to admit, we are also very curious as to who will be taking her spot as the new pilot of the TARDIS. Plenty of names have been floated about for the role, including It's a Sin star Omari Douglas and Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Looks like we'll have our answers in 2022.

Peaky Blinders season six

Season six will pick up exactly where series five left off – with Tommy considering taking his own life after he was betrayed during an assassination attempt gone wrong. According to reports, that cliffhanger will be resolved in the new episodes – and we're looking forward to reuniting with the Shelby clan.

Netflix

Bridgerton season two

We are back with the Bridgerton family, but this time we are following Anthony as he tries to find a suitable bride after season one's heartbreak. Unfortunately, the witty newcomer Kate isn't exactly who he had in mind. Guaranteed to be raunchy, caution when watching with family!

Stranger Things season four

After waiting approximately 12 years, fans are finally getting new episodes of one of Netflix's most popular shows! The new series sees Eleven, Will, Jonathan and Joyce make a fresh start in LA, while trying to make their long-distance friendships with their Hawkins pals work. Meanwhile, Chief Hopper has somehow landed in Russia. We're thrilled to be finally getting answers about just what on earth is happening.

After Life season three

Rarely has a show been so affecting as Ricky Gervais' dark comedy that doubles as a heartfelt look on grief and learning to live after losing a loved one. Ricky returns in the main role of Tony, a local newspaper journalist, and we can't wait to see what the comedian has up his sleeve for the new episodes.

Grace and Frankie season seven

After being treated to the first three episodes of season seven in 2021, we are fully expecting the rest of the beloved show's final series to land in our accounts at some point of 2022. The show looks at the friendship of Grace and Frankie after their respective husbands leave them to marry one another, and we have grown to love every character over the years, so much so that we don't want to say goodbye!

The Crown season five

We are finally being treated to Imelda Staunton's version of the Queen in the upcoming new instalment of the hugely popular Netflix series based on the lives of the British royal family. Season five is believed to be set in the 90s, and fans have speculated that it will cover death of Princess Diana, to be played by Elizabeth Debicki.

Channel 4

Derry Girls season three

After a long wait since season two, we are finally back in Derry for the third and final series of the hit show. The comedy follows the trials and tribulations of five friends, Erin, Claire, Orla, Michelle and James, as they grow up in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

Apple TV+

Servant season three

Will we finally get answers on Leanne's mysterious cult in season of this creepy horror series? We certainly hope so. In the season two finale, Leanne had finally forgiven Dorothy after recognising her love for her child, and brings back little Jethro. But will the family's delicate happiness last? We suspect not.

BritBox

Sanditon season two

After some incredibly impressive campaigning from a passionate fanbase, the formerly cancelled Sanditon has a new home and plenty of delicious new episodes coming to us in 2022. With the handsome Sydney Parker officially no longer on the show (so long, Theo James), our heroine Rose has a whole new host of suitors.

Disney+

The Walking Dead season 11 part two

It looks like Daryl's former partner Leah is out for revenge after killing Pope and blaming his death of Daryl, leaving us on a major cliff hanger after trying to destroy him and his friends including Maggie, Elijah and Father Gabriel. Will everyone make it out alive? Almost definitely not.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.