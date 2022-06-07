Silent Witness leaves fans' hearts pounding after penultimate episode

Silent Witness is nearing the end of its current 25th-anniversary special series and it seems the BBC show has not been short on drama. The penultimate episode, which aired on Monday evening, had viewers on the edge of their seats with their "hearts pounding" after its dramatic ending.

Taking to social media, many gave their verdict on the episode. One person said on Twitter on Tuesday: "THANK goodness it's Tuesday, the final episode of 25 #SilentWitness #SilentWitness25.

WATCH: Silent Witness series 25 has seen many tense moments

"My heart was pounding at last night's episode! I hope there's more relationship cover of Jack and Nicki! Please don't hurt any of them."

A second echoed this, writing: "My heart is pounding after that episode!! #SilentWitness #silentwitness25." A third was also clearly tense while watching, as they added: "Did anyone else when the whole scene of Jack couldn't get in and the pass missing think oh no somethings [going to] happen to Nikki? #SilentWitness #SilentWitness25."

What will happen between Nikki and Jack in the finale?

The final episode will air on Tuesday on BBC One, so fans will have to wait and see what happens between their favourite pathologists!

The anniversary special has also seen audiences reunited with the iconic Dr Sam Ryan, with Amanda Burton reprising her role as a one-off for the 25th season. But if fans were hoping for a permanent return for the star, they might be disappointed.

Amanda Burton returned for series 25

The actress has confirmed she won't be back for future seasons, adding her return for the anniversary was "enough". Speaking to Radio Times about her reprisal, Amanda said: "I was invited to come back, which was pretty gorgeous and took me by surprise.

"The team confirmed that it was going to be a very interesting story arc over six episodes, and if I didn't jump and do it, it would be something I would regret."

