Silent Witness viewers left confused after 'random' scene

Silent Witness continued on Monday night with another compelling episode of its 25th series, but while many fans were glued to the screen, others were left confused by one particular scene.

The latest instalment saw Sam Ryan betray Tom Faulkner after promising him that she was "on his side", leaving the truth behind Sam's motives still ambiguous.

However, it was one scene that saw Nikki and Jack go on a 'date in the dark' that left viewers bewildered. For the duration of their date, the screen went black which mimicked what the two characters were experiencing.

Fans took to Twitter to question the scene, with one person writing: "Just witnessed the most preposterous scene in #SilentWitness - the dining in the dark date! What was that all about?!!" while another added: "#SilentWitness Dine in the Dark?! A bit random."

A third viewer commented: "Another great episode of Silent Witness. But I have a question who goes on a date in the DARK?" while another thought their own TV screen was to blame, writing: "Me telly's broke, it's gone dark... Hang on... it's back on again. What happened there?"

Fans were left confused over Nikki and Jack's date scene

However, not all viewers were confused by the scene, with some finding it amusing. "I don't know what that dark restaurant thing was with Nikki and Jack but it made me laugh," wrote one person, while another added: "Okay but I looooved seeing @EmiliaFox and @GenesisLynea get a cute little moment tonight and apparently I'm the only one that loved the dine in the dark scene, too funny pls."

Sam betrayed Tom in the latest episode

Other viewers also took to Twitter to praise the episode as a whole, with one person writing: "Fab episode of #SilentWitness! Love delving into the backstories and Simones is very interesting! @GenesisLynea was amazing! Also the Jakki dark scene. I thought my TV had malfunctioned for a sec. Need more of them though @EmiliaFox and @MrDavidCaves are just fab," while another added: "Brilliant episode tonight."

