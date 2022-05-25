Emma Thompson's daughter lands role in BBC's Silent Witness Did you spot the daughter of Emma and Greg Wise?

Dame Emma Thompson and Greg Wise's daughter is a chip off the old block as the budding actress has landed a role in the most recent series of BBC's Silent Witness.

MORE: Dame Emma Thompson reveals shocking revelation about her neighbourhood to Princess Eugenie

Gaia Wise, who looked every inch her mother's double, appeared as a student named Jo Reynolds in the first episode of series 25, titled History: Part One, which aired on Monday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Silent Witness returns for the 25th anniversary series

Jo comes across Dr Sam Ryan, played by Amanda Burton, and Dr Nikki Alexander, played by Emilia Fox, after her mother, the home secretary, is assassinated. Jo then becomes a witness of interest as the pathologists seek to uncover the truth of the crime.

Gaia's role on the crime drama is not her first on screen. The 22-year-old has previous credits in a number of titles including A Walk in the Woods and Last Chance Harvey – the latter of which happened to star her mother, Emma, in the leading role.

MORE: Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson reunite for new Agatha Christie drama - and it looks amazing

MORE: Silent Witness: Viewers spot major blunder in series 25

Gaia Wise in Silent Witness

Silent Witness' latest series is a 25th anniversary special and welcomes back a familiar face, Amanda Burton, who was last seen on the show in her leading role in 2004.

In the show, her character, Sam, leaves at the end of episode one series eight, in which she decides to move back to her home in Ireland after her family member is implicated in a murder. From then on, current star Emilia Fox joined as Dr Nikki Alexander.

Gaia with her famous parents, Greg Wise and Emma Thompson

Amanda opened up about her triumphant return, telling Radio Times she'd have regretted it if she passed on the opportunity. "I was invited to come back, which was pretty gorgeous and took me by surprise.

"The team confirmed that it was going to be a very interesting story arc over six episodes, and if I didn't jump and do it, it would be something I would regret."

However, if fans were hoping Amanda's return was the long-haul they might be disappointed as the actress has confirmed she won't be back for future seasons, adding her return for the anniversary was "enough".

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.