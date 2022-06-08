Silent Witness: viewers saying same thing about season finale Can someone explain that finale to us please!

Silent Witness season 12 concluded on Tuesday evening, and saw the Lyell team put themselves in danger after they confront their threats to preserve the credibility of DNA. However, it’s fair to say that viewers were somewhat bemused by the season finale.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Geez am I the only one that hasn’t got a clue now what’s going on!! #SilentWitness," while another added: "I’m so glad it’s not just me. I tuned out a bit on the last 2 eps cos I was just lost." A third fan added: "Anyone else just a bit confused? #SilentWitness."

Viewers admitted that they had given up even trying to guess, with one posting: "I have no clue what the hell is going on, and at this stage, I'm too confused to ask. How is this going to be solved in less than 20 minutes?"

The episode also saw a final appearance from the iconic Dr Sam Ryan, with Amanda Burton reprising her role as a one-off for the 25th season. The actress has confirmed she won't be back for future seasons, adding her return for the anniversary was "enough". Speaking to Radio Times about her reprisal, Amanda said: "I was invited to come back, which was pretty gorgeous and took me by surprise.

Emilia Fox opened up about the show

"The team confirmed that it was going to be a very interesting story arc over six episodes, and if I didn't jump and do it, it would be something I would regret."

Emilia Fox previously opened up about playing Nikki for 17 years. During a visit to This Morning, she explained: "She’s definitely changed in what she does, you know, the more sort of engrained she’s become with the series and I know her better. I’m more familiar with her, and the joy of being in a show for so long is that you can play as many sides as you want to."

