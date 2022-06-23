How former Garden Rescue stars the Rich Brothers can design your garden The Rich Brothers run a landscaping business alongside their work on Garden Rescue

Have you ever watched Garden Rescue and wished that your own garden could have a makeover as gorgeous as the ones done on the show?

It turns out that the Rich Brothers, who starred on the show alongside Charlie Dimmock until 2021, run a business alongside their presenting roles on the hit BBC show, and so are available to hire for all landscape design dreams out there!

Their website for Rich Landscapes reads: "We believe in a fusion between landscape and architecture. An important relationship that encourages a more rounded approach to an outdoor lifestyle, creating not only beautiful but practical spaces, inspiring people to use their gardens."

The Rich Brothers with their former Garden Rescue co-star, Charlie Dimmock

It continues: "Reconnecting people with nature is something we are very passionate about. With a recent increase in urbanisation, our connection with 'the wild' is slowly becoming lost. We aim to give people their own patch of nature but set within a sympathetic and structured design."

The brothers and TV personalities are keen gardeners

Inquiries can be sent via the website, although they have issued a disclaimer about Garden Force which reads: "Please note that the budgets seen on the show are not representative of projects undertaken by Rich Landscapes. As a small company we need to ensure that the project is viable for design, build and management."

Harry and David hail from Brecon, Wales and note their rural upbringing for their career in horticulture. The pair work on many projects together and have won twice at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

They also have their own book, Love Your Plot, helping budding gardeners decide on what works best for their outdoor space.

