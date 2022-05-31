Is Garden Rescue presenter Lee Burkhill married?

Lee Burkhill is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his role as a presenter and horticultural expert on BBC One's Garden Rescue, which sees him and fellow gardening gurus compete to design gardens for homeowners around the country.

But viewers have been left curious about Lee - aka the 'Garden Ninja' - and his life away from the show. We've done some investigating, and here's what we know about the 38-year-old's family and love life...

Although Lee is more than happy to share his gardening tips and tricks with the nation, he is not so forthcoming when it comes to his personal life. As a result, not much is known of his life away from cameras.

It's not known if he is currently married or in a relationship, but by the looks of his Instagram, @garden_ninja_lee, he is a very devoted dog dad! He regularly shares snaps of his beloved Border Terrier pup Barry who lives with him in Liverpool.

Lee shares his home with his beloved pup Barry

In a recent post, he revealed that the two are practically inseparable when it comes to gardening. "Barry pretty much does everything with me in the garden. Well apart from when I get the beehives up and buzzing," he revealed to his followers.

Lee is known as the Garden Ninja by his fans

While Lee has not talked about his sexuality in interviews, back in November 2019, he did open up about his experience of being bullied for being gay during his teenage years.

He tweeted to his followers: "Starting to appreciate a microdose of what trans people must endure from some erroneous yet vicious online #trolls. Reminds me of being bullied as a teen for being gay. So today I want to raise a golden trowel to all #LGBTQoftwitter to all stand strong! #TransIsBeautiful”.

Lee joined the line-up of gardening experts on Garden Rescue last year following the departure of presenters Arit Anderson and David and Harry Rich. Since series seven of the daytime staple, he has been appearing alongside Flo Headlam, Chris Hull and, of course, longtime presenter Charlie Dimmock.

