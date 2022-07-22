Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer has fans saying same thing

Teen Wolf: The Movie released the first trailer for the much-anticipated upcoming film - and fans have been saying the same thing about the long-awaited return to Beacon Hills! The series concluded in 2017, but has returned for a one-off film. While it is missing fan favourite Dylan O’Brien, the film is bringing back Crystal Reed - and people are excited!

Crystal, who played Allison Argent in the hit show, was killed off in season three after wanting to explore other opportunities. She told EW at the time: "Creatively, there were things I wanted to do differently. I wanted to explore other avenues of film and TV. I wanted to jump into different characters... So I went to Jeff and talked about it, and he said, 'We'll write you a great ending.'"

WATCH: Will you be watching Teen Wolf: The Movie?

Taking to social media to discuss her return, one person wrote: "OMG I can't believe this is happening and Allison is alive and back. I need that Scott/Allison reunion," while another added: "God I’m so beyond happy! I can’t believe Teen Wolf is finally back! I never got over it, it has always had a special place in my heart and with the Nogitsune back I honestly think this will be sooo good. Also is anybody else getting villain vibes from Allison? Is it possible the Nogitsune brought her back but evil?"

Holland will be back as Lydia

So what can we expect from the film? The official synopsis reads: "In Teen Wolf The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night.

"But only a werewolf like Scott McCall no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced."

