Love Island star Luca Bish's friendship with Nick Cave's late son revealed

Love Island star Luca Bish may well be the most connected Islander. Not only has he previously worked with Joey Essex of TOWIE fame and dated a Strictly contestant, but it also turns out that he is close family friends with musician Nick Cave and Susie Bick, the founder of the royal-approved fashion brand The Vampire's Wife.

Writing in his weekly newsletter, The Red Hand Files, the Bad Seeds singer revealed that he and his wife are throwing their full support behind Luca and girlfriend Gemma Owen this series for a very touching reason.

In answer to two fan-submitted questions - one asking who he is rooting to win this year's series of the ITV2 reality dating series and the other about what is the major difference between him and his wife - Nick wrote: "At the moment, the defining difference between Susie and me is that she watches Love Island, and I don't. Susie watches Love Island because we know one of the contestants."

"Luca was a school friend of our twins, Arthur and Earl. As a consequence, Susie and I became friends with Luca's parents, Maria and Michael."

"After Arthur died, in the early days of that terrible, chaotic first week, Maria turned up on our doorstep with a tray of lasagne and basically looked after us," he wrote, adding that she "was the one constant through a time of horror and confusion, when scores of despairing and commiserating people came and went."

Nick's son and Luca's school friend Arthur died in 2015

"We will never forget her kindness," he continued. "Even in the first week, when the world seemed suddenly and shockingly defined by an unspeakable and distorting cruelty, Maria reminded us that there was good in the world. She also served as a lesson in how to deal with grieving people – you don't need to say anything, just do something; make them a cup of tea, cook them dinner."

Luca is currently coupled up with Gemma Owen in the villa

He went on to say that Luca's father, Michael, who is also a fishmonger like his son, continues to provide the Cave family with fresh fish regularly. "He pretends to charge us for it, but we know that he doesn't."

"These people, Luca's parents, are as good as people get, and they love their son, Luca. So, Susie watches Love Island and cheers him on, and hopes that he will win," he ended his post, before jokingly adding: "I also hope that Luca wins, and wins soon, because then I can get the [expeletive] TV back."

Arthur tragically died after falling off a cliff close to where the family live in Brighton in 2015. He was just 15 years old at the time. Nick and Susie confirmed his death in a short statement at the time that read: "Our son Arthur died on Tuesday evening. He was our beautiful, happy loving boy. We ask that we be given the privacy our family needs to grieve at this difficult time."

