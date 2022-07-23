Shetland season seven trailer reveals Douglas Henshall's final case as DI Jimmy Perez The actor is leading the detective drama after series seven

The BBC has revealed a first-look trailer for Shetland season seven, which will be Douglas Henshall's last outing as the detective drama's lead star.

In the 30-second clip, he can be seen back as DI Jimmy Perez for one final case that will see him and his tireless team of detectives investigate the mysterious disappearance of a vulnerable young man on the Scottish island. Check it out for yourself below…

WATCH: Shetland's season seven trailer reveals Douglas Henshall's final case as DI Jimmy Perez

The new episodes will see the detective drawn into the secret past of a family new to Shetland, revealing an unimaginable threat to the community, and will be landing on screens in August.

It was announced earlier this week that the 56-year-old actor would be bowing out of the show after nine years in the role in order to explore other acting opportunities.

He said in a statement: "After series five of Shetland, David Kane and I decided we wanted to do two more series to complete the story of Jimmy Perez. So series six and seven were commissioned together to give us time to wrap up Perez story to a satisfactory end.

Douglas Henshall is leaving the series at the end of season seven

"It's been one of the privileges of my career to play Jimmy Perez for almost ten years and to work with so many wonderful people both in front of and behind the camera, and also to spend so much time in Shetland," he continued. "The Isles were so much a part of our show and of Perez himself. I'll miss him and the place. I wish everyone involved much luck with whatever happens next."

BBC bosses have already confirmed that the show will return for an eighth series in 2023 but have yet to reveal who will be taking over as the new lead.

Meanwhile, the actor admitted that he didn't realise the news of his departure was being released so soon, tweeting on Thursday that it had been "a weird day".

In a follow-up post, he thanked fans for their support and hinted that the reasons that have led him to quit the show will be revealed at a later date. "For those that are interested I'll explain my reasons for leaving later," he wrote.

