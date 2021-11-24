Shetland star Douglas Henshall sends heartfelt message to fans ahead of season six finale

Shetland star Douglas Henshall has tweeted a heartfelt message addressed to fans of the BBC show ahead of the series finale.

Series six of the hit crime drama concludes on Wednesday night and will see two suspects arrested and brought to the police station to be interviewed by Douglas’ character DI Jimmy Perez.

WATCH: Douglas Henshall teases major downfall of character in upcoming episode

The latest season has been a big hit with fans of the show who have consistently praised the episodes after their release each week. To thank fans for their ongoing support, Douglas took to Twitter, writing: "Thank you so much for all the wonderful reactions to season six of Shetland. You’re a lovely bunch of folk who watch our show. Thank you for sticking with us over the years it really is much appreciated. #Shetland."

Douglas’ tweet was liked by thousands of fans who continued to praise the police drama in the comments. One person wrote: "It just gets better and better but blimey you put us through the wringer. The way the show has handled the impact of dementia has been truly outstanding, congratulations to all involved," while another person added: "I'm just gutted there aren't more to watch, I may have to rewatch them all again. Cracking series, well written and not a bad performance from any of you."

A third person hailed Douglas’ acting as "exceptional", saying: "The raw emotion shown by you in this series has been exceptional. Acting of the highest order!"

Douglas thanked fans of the show for their support

The actor’s co-star, Stephen McCole, who was applauded by fans for his portrayal of Logan Creggan in the series, also commented on Douglas’ tweet. He wrote: "Yer playin a blinder brother."

The sixth and final episode of the series airs on Wednesday night and viewers can expect some surprises in store for DI Jimmy as he brings the investigation to a climax.

While the series is coming to a close, fans of the show will be happy to know that Douglas and the rest of the Shetland cast won’t be away from our screens for too long as filming for the upcoming seventh season is almost finished.

Douglas confirmed the news on Lorraine last week, saying: "We are in the home straight now of filming season seven. I think we’ve got about four weeks left. I don’t know when it is going to be on our screens, whether it will be this time next year or if they’ll put it out earlier or not."

