Shetland: viewers 'in tears’ after shocking twist in season finale

The sixth series of the BBC’s popular crime drama Shetland finally came to an end on Wednesday night and viewers were left "in tears" after the shocking final scene.

The final moments of the episode saw both DI Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall) and Duncan Hunter (Mark Bonnar) arrested for the death of Donna Killick (Fiona Bell).

After convincing Duncan to help her die by suicide earlier in the series, it was revealed that Donna had left a note blaming her death on Duncan, saying he had pressured her to die and that DI Jimmy was in on it too.

Viewers of the series took to social media to express their shock at the compelling twist. One person tweeted: "I'm devastated at that season finale of #Shetland. I'm stunned, shocked, in tears. Now I know why seasons six and seven scripts were together. I'm utterly sad and heartbroken," while another added: "NOOOO! OMG what an ending! When’s the next series? When does the next series start??? What am I going to do now? BBC need to put series one to five on iPlayer now!"

A third person wrote: "Wow what an ending to #Shetland, going to miss it."

Many fans also praised the "fantastic" acting performances in the last episode. One person wrote: "Loved this series of #Shetland can't wait for the next series. Great performances from @djhenshall, Alison O’Donnell, @mark_bonnar," while another agreed, adding: "@djhenshall, fantastic performance and loved every moment of #Shetland."

Viewers were shocked when Donna's death was blamed on Duncan and Jimmy

Viewers of the show are already looking forward to the seventh series of the gripping crime series. One person wrote: "Oh no! What an ending! #Shetland Can’t wait for next year, loved this storyline," while another added: "Nooooooooo! #Shetland awesome as always, looking forward to series seven!"

A third person tweeted: "Not looking forward to life without #Shetland but surely there has to be another season after that ending."

Fans will be pleased to know that Shetland will be back on our screens sooner than anticipated as filming for the seventh series is almost finished.

Viewers will have to wait until series seven to find out what happened

While chatting to Lorraine Kelly on her morning show last week, Douglas Henshall revealed that the Shetland team had almost wrapped on the upcoming series. He said: "We are in the home straight now of filming season seven. I think we’ve got about four weeks left.

"I don’t know when it is going to be on our screens, whether it will be this time next year or if they’ll put it out earlier or not," he added.

