The View officially welcomes Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro to the panel The ABC show is changing it up!

Major news is here for fans of The View, as the show officially announced on the air and with a statement that it was welcoming two new yet familiar co-hosts to the panel.

The ABC hit revealed that Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro would be joining the panel of ladies after reports of their greater involvement began circulating in July.

Alyssa will sit in the conservative seat while the previously rotating Ana will also take a full-time seat for season 26 alongside co-hosts Alyssa, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines.

Executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement: "We promised to take a little time to fill the seat and we have found the right match and a welcome addition to the show with Alyssa.

"She is willing to share her unique political experience and brings a strong conservative perspective while holding her own in tough debates with her co-hosts and guests on both sides of the aisle."

He added of Ana: "Ana has made an indelible impact on The View since the first time she joined us at the table. She is a strong independent thinker with savvy insight, not to mention that she is whip-smart and fiercely funny. We are very happy to officially welcome her as a co-host."

Alyssa will occupy the conservative seat on the panel

Former Trump Administration advisor Alyssa and Republican political strategist Ana have garnered mixed reactions from viewers in the past for their political leanings, but many have also welcomed the breadth of opinions to the panel.

Alyssa said in a statement: "I couldn't be more honored and thrilled to join the ladies of The View. The show paved the way for women speaking up and speaking out on TV.

"At a time when our country is so divided, often on partisan lines, I'm honored to represent the conservative perspective.

Ana also stated: "The View is an institution and incomparable platform for women of different backgrounds to share their opinions and insights.

Ana comes on board after acting as a rotating host

"I love being on the show, and I love living in Miami. I'm happy I will be able to do both. Thank you to ABC News, The View family and our loyal viewers for their continued support."

