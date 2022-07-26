ABC 'hires Alyssa Farah Griffin as new co-host of The View' Alyssa worked in the Trump adminsitration

The View has reportedly hired former Donald Trump advisor Alyssa Farah Griffin as the new co-host of the ABC show.

Alyssa, who has been a guest on the show several times in recent months, will now join current co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and rotating co-host Ana Navarro, according to DailyMail.com.

The 33-year-old will "be named Meghan McCain's full time replacement on the panel from September for the show's 26th season," the publication shared, alleging that three different insiders confirmed the news.

It is thought ABC will announce the name by the end of the current season on 5 August; Meghan left the series in 2021.

"We do not have a co-host announcement to make at this time. Stay tuned," a spokesperson for ABC told HELLO!

Alyssa was a political advisor and press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence from 2017 to 2019 before she served as White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to the President in the Trump administration in 2020.

Alyssa is now an ex-Trumper

She resigned in December 2020 and at the time, she tweeted that it had "been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the Trump Administration".

Alyssa later denounced the 6 January attacks on the Capitol and publicly condemned Trump, blaming him for the insurrection and calling on him to resign.

She married her long-term partner in 2021 and admitted her father did not attend the wedding; her father Joseph founded a website that promotes conspiracy theories.

She left the White house in 2020

"I recently got married back in November, and this is such a tough topic, so keep in mind two things: COVID has made people shrink their friend groups, their family groups. People aren't around each other if they are not open to getting vaccinated. Add to that, political polarization," she said while appearing on The View.

"In my situation, personally, I had to deal with two people very close to me, my father and stepmother, who didn’t want to attend my wedding because of political difference."