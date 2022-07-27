Michael Strahan talks missed opportunity with The View appearance The ABC star is here now

Michael Strahan may have found his comfortable spot on Good Morning America and once again returned to his hosting duties on The $100,000 Pyramid, but he wanted more.

The ABC star opened up on his appearance on The View about a missed opportunity regarding appearing on the show for their special series of episodes.

On a recent installment, Michael talked to co-host Whoopi Goldberg about her appearance on GMA prior to the show's week-long stint in the Bahamas.

He revealed that not only was he jealous of their trip and wanted to join them, but he almost was slated to be on the show while they were there.

"That's one of those trips when you're invited to come on the show and you say 'yes'," he said. "And I was told I was invited on the show in the Bahamas."

The other ladies on the panel confirmed his suspicions that he was, in fact, invited, but then he explained why he didn't ultimately make it.

"Then someone on my behalf said no," he confessed. "So I'm trying to figure out who that is right now."

Sara Haines quipped: "Heads will roll," with Michael also joking: "'Cause we got a problem," before then getting to gush about his other international sojourns for GMA.

He eventually settled into a groove for the rest of the show, talking about his former football career, his apparel and skincare brand, and his new hosting stint.

As the ladies reminisced about their own appearances on the game show, Michael hosted a special version of Pyramid for them, with Whoopi playing his assistant.

After campaigning to join him on the show at the start of the interview, the Oscar-winning actress hammed it up for the cameras, dancing her way over to her co-hosts to hand them their clues while Michael delivered a fun and memorable segment.

