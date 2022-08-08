Woodstock ’99: what Limp Bizkit has said about show as viewers outraged by Netflix doc Limp Bizkit was among the performers at the event

Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 has left viewers shocked as it looks at the shocking three-day festival which results in arson, sexual assaults, looting and destruction of property - with Limp Bizkit’s sets being one of the main performances that led to the festival goers causing destruction - including trying to tear down a sound tower during the set. But what has Limp Bizkit’s frontman Fred Durst said about the performance?

In the footage, Fred appears to be responding to the chaos in the audience, including crowd surfing on a piece of plywood torn from the sound tower, performing Break Stuff which includes the lyrics: "You don’t really know why, but you wanna justify rippin’ someone’s head off," then telling the crowd: "We already let all the negative energy out. It’s time to bring some positive energy into this [expletive]."

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix's new docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock '99

Speaking about the show back in a 2012 interview, he said: "I don’t think [the crowd] understood what I meant. Okay, let’s get rid of all that negative energy so we can bring positive in. That means start jumping — jumping and singing. It doesn’t mean start raping and burning the place down."

He added to Variety: "It’s easy to point the finger and blame [us], but they hired us for what we do — and all we did is what we do. I would turn the finger and point it back to the people that hired us."

Fred has spoken about the show

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis also defended the band, saying: "I think Bizkit is being blamed for it because they were the heavy band … I don’t think it was their… fault."

