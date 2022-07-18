The Most Hated Man on the Internet: where is Hunter Moore now? A new Netflix series will explore the horrifying story behind Is Anyone Up?

Netflix's latest true-crime series The Most Hated Man on the Internet has generated plenty of conversation already following the official trailer being released.

MORE: Netflix's D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! will be your next true-crime obsession

Many have been left shocked by the story and been fascinated about how the subject of the show, Hunter Moore, got away with his horrific crimes for so long.

The series, which is due for release on 27 July, will explore how Hunter exploited many people online via a website he set up. Find out more about him and where he is now below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix releases trailer for The Most Hated Man on the Internet

Who is The Most Hated Man on the Internet, Hunter Moore?

Hunter Moore, 36, from California became known as 'The Most Hated Man on the Internet' after being labelled as such by a Rolling Stone article which detailed how he created a revenge porn website, titled Is Anyone Up?

Hunter created the website which allowed users to upload explicit and sexual content of people without their consent. Personal information including names and addresses were also often shared publicly. When asked by people for the content to be removed, Hunter would refuse, referring to himself as "a professional life ruiner".

MORE: Netflix viewers all are complaining about this aspect of the new Persuasion adaptation

MORE: Chrishell Stause reacts to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young sweet pregnancy video: 'So excited for you'

Netflix's new documentary will feature Hunter Moore's victims

The website was created in 2010 and ran for over a year, before it was eventually taken down 16 months later. During the time the website was live, Hunter stated he was protected under the same laws as Facebook.

Where is Hunter Moore now?

As the documentary will no doubt explain, Hunter Moore eventually faced criminal proceedings after an investigation was undertaken by the FBI. The investigation was prompted by after a mother of one of the victims submitted evidence.

Charlotte Laws learned her daughter's photos were being posted without her permission and immediately began seeking, along with the help of former marine James McGibney, to bring down Hunter's website. After the website was brought down, Hunter, in a sudden U-turn, sold his website to an anti-bullying group.

MORE: Black Bird: viewers saying same thing about Taron Egerton’s Apple TV drama

The documentary lands on Netflix on the 27 July

Three years later in February 2015, he pleaded guilty to felony charges for "aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting in the unauthorized access of a computer." By the end of the year, he had been sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Hunter was also ordered to pay a fine of $2,000 and a restitution fee of $145.70.

In May 2017, Hunter was released from prison and now keeps a low profile. On Netflix's website, it states that Hunter had initially agreed to take part in their new docu-series, but he later pulled out for unknown reasons. His Wikipedia website also states he remains banned from using Facebook.

The website was eventually taken down in 2012

What else is there to know about The Most Hated Man on the Internet?

The synopsis for the three-part series reads: "Featuring poignant, exclusive interviews with multiple women and men who fought to have their images taken down, law enforcement agents who worked the case and the crusaders who fought to take Moore down, this three-part series documents his comeuppance at the hands of the only force more fearsome than an army of internet trolls: a mother protecting her daughter."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.