Woodstock ’99: did anyone die at nightmare festival?

Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 is the Netflix documentary that everyone is talking about right now, as it looks at the infamous festival and how things went so very wrong, resulting in sexual assaults, vandalism, arson and looting breaking out throughout the festival goers. With terrifying mosh pits leaving the medical staff overwhelmed, did anyone die while attending the festival?

According the MTV, three people passed away while attending the festival. Festival goer David G Derosia, 24, died from a heart-related illness, while a 44-year-old attendee with a pre-existing heart condition also died from a cardiac arrest. A third person, the 28-year-old Tara K. Weaver, was hit by a car and killed after walking along the road after leaving the concert.

According to the documentary, over 1000 people were treated with heat exhaustion due to the hot temperatures and lack of water at the festival, with vendors grossly overcharging for bottles of water. It was also discovered that the free water at the festival that had been used to drink and to shower with was contaminated, after faeces leaked into the water, leaving attendees to develop 'trench mouth', which was common in WWI due to poor sanitation.

There were also several reports of sexual assaults throughout the festival, with concert-goers claiming to have witnessed attacks during Limp Bizkit and Korn’s performances. However, despite 44 people reportedly being arrested, only one of them was in relation to a sexual assault allegation.

The docuseries has been met with shock by viewers, primarily due to the concert organisers' lack of ownership over the disastrous festival, as well as the short segment on the reported sexual assaults, with one writing: "I think Michael Lang and John Scher's inability to take responsibility for the conditions during Woodstock 99 is a great example of how Hippy boomers sold out their 'peace and love' to uninhibited capitalism. They really think they did nothing wrong it's baffling."

Another person added: "Watched the #TrainwreckWoodstock99 documentary on Netflix and maybe it's just me but I can't help but think the numerous corroborated reports of sexual assault and rape deserve more than four minutes of dismissive discussion at the end of Part III."

