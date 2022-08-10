Call the Midwife's Stephen McGann sends support to co-star for heartwarming reason The BBC drama is currently filming series 12

Call the Midwife's Stephen McGann has sent his support to his BBC co-star, Daniel Laurie, for a heartwarming reason.

MORE: Call the Midwife boss reveals future of beloved show beyond season 12

Daniel, who plays Reggie on the midwifery series, has been shortlisted in the Best Actor category at this year's TV Choice Awards, and we're so happy for him!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife's Helen George reveals how daughter Wren copes when she's not around

The official Twitter account of Call the Midwife shared the news, writing: "NEWS! #CallTheMidwife leads the way with THREE nominations in this year's @TVChoice awards shortlist… with Daniel Laurie (Reggie) shortlisted in the Best Actor category!!"

Stephen was quick to send his support, too. He wrote on Twitter: "Go Danny! Couldn't happen to a nicer guy xxxx." Fans were also thrilled about Daniel's news and shared their praise for the actor.

MORE: Call the Midwife teases heartbreaking storyline ahead for beloved character in series 12

MORE: Call the Midwife star Daniel Laurie has a famous dad - find out who!

Daniel Laurie plays Reggie on the show

One said: "Had a rewatching binge earlier this year and loved Reggie's character development across the series. Daniel deserves to win." Another wrote: "So well deserved! Daniel is great as Reggie. Fingers crossed @Laurie1Daniel."

A third added: "Yay! Keeping everything crossed @Laurie1Daniel a fantastic actor and favourite in our house. We have voted."

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of Call the Midwife have reunited in recent weeks as filming for the upcoming twelfth season kicked off.

MORE: Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas reveals season 12 revisits major series 4 storyline

Are you excited for the new series?

In July, the BBC drama's team revealed on Instagram that half of the upcoming series has been shot already and that filming for the remaining episodes will conclude in early winter.

The show posted a behind-the-scenes snap showing actors April Rae Hoang, Alice Brown and Ned Shaw, who play Turner children May, Angela and Teddy respectively, dressed in costume.

The caption read: "Filming days can be very long, and the hours very inhospitable - and so our production likes to reward our team with a decent break midway through so that they can return refreshed to complete the series." We can't wait.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.