Call the Midwife teases heartbreaking storyline ahead for beloved character in series 12 The BBC drama is filming the new series

Call the Midwife is currently filming for its twelfth series and there have already been a few hints about what fans can expect in the new episodes.

The BBC midwifery drama, which has been hugely popular with fans since it began in 2012, is no stranger to making viewers cry with its powering and often heartbreaking storylines – and it seems there could be more sadness ahead.

Chatting to Radio Times, the writer and creator of the show, Heidi Thomas, dropped a hint that Nurse Lucille Anderson, played by Leonie Elliott, will be grappling with some tough times ahead.

"Looking forward to Christmas and beyond Christmas, something rather wonderful happens to Trixie," Heidi began, before adding: "Lucille has to contend with a reasonable amount of sadness, and what else can I say? We have a new nun coming to join the line-up, Sister Veronica."

Lucille is played by Leonie Elliott

It's possible that the sadness ahead for the beloved character could relate to the heartbreaking miscarriage she faced during series 11, episode five. At the time, fans took to Twitter to comment on the "heartbreaking" episode.

One person tweeted: "Phyllis and Lucille both crying has broken me. And if this means that Lucille can’t have more kids I will riot," while another person added: "This is actually heartbreaking."

Meanwhile, Heidi has teased more exciting details about the upcoming season ahead, including the reference to previous storyline.

Filming for series 12 is underway

Back in season four, pregnant patient Rhoda Mullucks (Liz White) came to Nonnatus House seeking help for her morning sickness symptoms.

After being prescribed thalidomide by Dr Turner (Stephen McGann), Rhonda's daughter, Susan, was born with birth defects in season six as a result.

And the Mullucks family will return to screens in season 12, with Rhonda set to have another baby. The 59-year-old creator explained that the new pregnancy "puts them under a certain amount of pressure and gives them a lot to worry about".

