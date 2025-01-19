Call the Midwife star Daniel Laurie has a very famous dad – and you'll definitely recognise him

Call the Midwife star Daniel Laurie is known and loved for playing Reggie Jackson in the hit BBC period drama – a role he's held since 2017. And while the actor is famous in his own right, having also appeared in Vera, Stella and Finding Alice, did you know that his dad is also a TV star?

Daniel is the son of 'Dirty Den' actor Leslie Grantham, who starred in EastEnders between 1985 to 2005 as one of the soap's most famous villains. The actor originally played the iconic role from 1985 to 1989 after being killed off, then returned once again in 2003 before he was killed for a second time - this time for good - in 2005.

In the 1986 Christmas special, Den served his wife Angie (played by Anita Dobson) divorce papers. The episode became the most-watched instalment in the history of EastEnders, with over 30 million people tuning in.

Leslie, who also appeared in shows such as The Bill, Cluedo and Heartbeat, sadly passed away from lung cancer in 2018, aged 71.

© Photo: Getty Images Daniel's dad is actor Leslie Grantham

The actor also shared sons Spike and Jake with his ex-wife, Jane Laurie, whom he split from after 31 years of marriage in 2013.

Jane is also known for her acting roles, having appeared in a number of films during the 1980s, including The Return of the Soldier and Foreign Body.

© BBC Daniel Laurie plays Reggie in Call the Midwife

In a 2003 interview with The Guardian, Leslie praised his youngest son Daniel, who has Down's Syndrome. "We didn't know before he was born, but it wouldn't have made a difference," he said, adding: "He's fantastic."

Daniel's mum Jane praised Leslie as a "fantastic" father and shared an insight into Leslie's touching bond with his son during an interview with the Daily Mail.

© Evening Standard/Shutterstock Leslie Grantham starred alongside Anita Dobson in EastEnders

Reflecting on her third pregnancy, she said: "When I suggested perhaps we should have a test to find out about the Down’s Syndrome, Leslie shook his head and said firmly: 'Whatever we get, it’s our baby.' He was so sure."

Jane continued: "I deliberately didn't even have a scan until I was four-and-a-half months pregnant because I didn’t want anyone to put any pressure on me or even to discuss the option of an abortion… Any fears I may have had about not being able to love him went in a split second. I just looked into his eyes and saw a bottomless pool of endless love… When he was just a few days old, Leslie looked down at the baby and said: 'You know, there are some hard things in life, but this isn’t one of them.'"

She added: "Leslie was fantastic. He took the eldest two boys firmly under his wing, and the three of them formed a special bond which they have to this day."