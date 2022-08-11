Who is Douglas Henshall's family? Meet his wife and children here The Shetland actor is back on our screens

Shetland fans were thrilled when the BBC drama returned to screens this week. But it's bittersweet for viewers, as the seventh series mark the final outing for Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez, as the actor has announced he won't be returning to the show for series eight.

Douglas told the BBC that, after nine years, it was the "right time" to depart his role as DI Perez. The actor explained the character's story had come to a natural end but, for fans, it marks the end of a very special era.

But when Douglas isn't busy filming on the Scottish Isles, he can be found at home with his wife and daughter. Get to know his family a bit better here...

Who is Douglas Henshall married to?

Douglas Henshall's wife is Tena Štivičić. In 2010, the couple decided to get hitched in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas.

It's not clear how they met, but it seems they have a lot in common as Tena, who hails from Croatia, is a playwright and screenwriter. She studied Drama Art in Croatia before moving to London, when she began studying writing for performance.

Douglas married screenwriter, Tena, in 2010

Does Shetland's Douglas Henshall have children?

In 2017, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Anja Grace. The family of three keep a relatively low profile and prefer to keep their personal life out of the spotlight.

What has Shetland's Douglas Henshall said about his family?

In a rare interview, Douglas gave a glimpse inside their home life as parents and opened up about what it was like being away from home while filming: "When I come home, thankfully I get to see her at the tail end of her day — help bathe her or whatever — and so that kind of takes your mind off things."

Douglas is stepping down as Jimmy Perez

He later told The Scotsman of his wife: "She's brighter than me and I like that, though it does drive me nuts sometimes when she reminds me of it!

"We're both passionate, stubborn people, both strong-willed, so we clash from time to time. It's nice to have someone who challenges me."

