Meet Shetland star Douglas Henshall's famous wife

Douglas Henshall is perhaps best known for his portrayal of DI Jimmy Perez in the popular BBC crime drama, Shetland.

But did you know that the actor's wife is also in show business? Find out all about his famous spouse here…

Who is Douglas Henshall's wife?

Douglas Henshall is married to playwright and screenwriter Tena Štivičić. Tena, who hails from Zagreb in Croatia, studied at the Academy of Dramatic Art before going on to complete an MA in Writing for Performance at Goldsmiths College, University of London.

The 44-year-old has written plays in both her native language and in English.

Her first English language work, Fragile, played at the Arcola Theatre and was adapted for BBC Radio 4. It won numerous awards at festivals in Croatia and Slovenia, including best European Play and Innovations Award at Heidelberg Stuckemarkt in Germany.

In 2014, her play 3 Winters opened at the National Theatre. She received five-star reviews for her work and was also awarded the prestigious Susan Blackburn-Smith Prize.

Douglas and his wife, Tena

More recently in 2020, Tena wrote the script for short film, The Importance of Being Honest.

Like her husband, Tena has also landed roles in front of the camera over the years and appeared in Croatian films The Third Woman and Is It Clear, My Friend? in the late 1990s.

Douglas plays DI Jimmy Perez in Shetland

Douglas and Tena tied the knot in a ceremony held in Las Vegas in 2010. Seven years later, they welcomed a daughter named Anja Grace.

While the family are very private about their personal lives, Douglas sometimes tweets about his five-year-old daughter.

Taking to Twitter just days ago, the 56-year-old revealed that he had recently given Anja her first library card.

He wrote: "The five yr old got her first library card today. They're are many things you learn from being a parent and one of them is how wonderful libraries are."

