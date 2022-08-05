Shetland's Douglas Henshall teases romance storyline ahead of series seven The actor recently announced his departure from the show

Douglas Henshall has hinted that there's romance on the horizon for DI Jimmy Perez in the upcoming series of Shetland.

The star, who recently announced his departure from the BBC drama, was chatting about a potential love storyline with Nurse Meg (played by Lucianne McEvoy), who he came across in series six, when he hinted that their relationship could be moving forward in the new series.

WATCH: Shetland new series looks seriously tense

"You never know, but as with anything to do with Perez and the opposite sex, it's never straightforward," he began, adding: "Meg's got his head like a washing machine.

"I think once you get to a certain age, there are a lot more questions that you have to ask of yourself, of a significant other.

"I think the conversations you have are a lot different because there's baggage there. But as long as there's hope, there's a way forward." Sounds promising!

Shetland returns next week

Douglas also opened up about other storylines viewers can expect from the new episodes. "I think [Jimmy] is getting to that point of his career where he's beginning to doubt whether he has a future doing what he does.

"Perez is becoming a bit disenchanted with his life the way it is. Those little doubts have started to creep in and he's questioning whether he's doing the right thing or not. There's lots of things niggling him."

Last month, the Scottish actor announced that he will be leaving his role as DI Perez after nearly ten years.

Douglas will leave the show after series seven

"I decided to leave a few years ago because I felt that Perez's story was coming to a natural end - it was time to find a resolution to Perez's private life," the 56-year-old told the BBC.

"I never wanted to ruin the things that were unique to him and our series so it felt like the right time to wrap up his story in a way that would be satisfactory to everybody.

"I am aware we're not changing the world in any way, shape or form but as far as crime shows go, Shetland does really well in that genre. We tell stories that are very good, the characters are great and I wanted to go out on a high."

