Sanditon fans will be delighted to hear that star of the show, Crystal Clarke, is set to appear in the upcoming movie, Empire of Light alongside some very big names.

Alongside Crystal, the cast consists of Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Michael Ward, Tanya Moodie and Tom Brooke. We can't wait!

The finer details of the film are yet to be revealed. However, the movie, which is directed by James Bond director Sam Mendes, is described as a romantic story set around an old cinema in the South coast of England in the 1980s.

According to the BFI, it's a "a powerful and poignant story about human connection and the magic of cinema."

It's not yet confirmed who lead star Olivia will be playing, but the film itself marks a special milestone as Sam Mendes, the director behind Skyfall and 1917, has penned the film without a co-writer for the first time and is reportedly thrilled to have Olivia on board.

Meanwhile, Crystal, is known and adored for her role in period drama as Miss Georgiana Lambe, but she's also appeared in Stars Wars, Ordeal by Innocence and Black Mirror.

The actress, who hails from New Jersey, returned to screens more recently in Sanditon, over two years after the release of season one. However, if fans were hoping for a season three anytime soon, they might be disappointed.

Olivia Colman leads the cast of Empire of Light

But now, speaking in a new interview, showrunner Justin Young has revealed that season three will not be landing on screens anytime soon despite being "in the can" and ready to air.

"It's in the can, and so I'm afraid we're going to hang on to it for a while, and I know they think they want to see it now, but it really is worth the wait, I hope."

Empire of Light is produced by Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris’ Neal Street Productions, in partnership with Searchlight Pictures. The film will release theatrically in the US on 9th December and in the UK on 13th January.

