Where is Sanditon series two filmed? Are you enjoying the new season?

The second series of Sanditon arrived on ITV in July and fans are loving catching up with heroine Charlotte Heywood.

Set in the titular Regency-era seaside town, the series, which is adapted from Jane Austen's unfinished novel of the same name, follows Charlotte as she returns to the coastal resort with her sister Alison.

The series features several idyllic coastal backdrops and grand regency-style buildings, but where exactly are the scenes filmed?

Sanditon beach

The beautiful beach is a central feature of the fictional town and fans may be curious to know where exactly in the UK they can find it. Most of the beach scenes were filmed at Brean Beach in Somerset, the same location used for season one.

For scenes where characters ventured into the sea, the production moved to Weston-super-Mare's Marine Lake.

Brean Beach in Somerset was used for the seaside scenes

Sanditon town

Some viewers may be surprised to learn that while scenes that took place in Sanditon town were filmed in Clevedon, the show used full-scale sets and CGI to create the full effect on screen. Meanwhile, a street set was built at the Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol, a location that has been used for several dramas, including The Girl Before, Chloe and Showtrial.

Prior to season one, director Olly Blackburn explained: "Because there isn't an existing seaside resort left that isn't full of Boots and car parks and stuff.

"A lot of it is a set that was built by our magnificent production designer, Grant Montgomery, who did everything from Peaky Blinders to Death Comes to Pemberley," he told RadioTimes.com. "And he whole-cloth created all the houses you see close-up, and then we augmented that with those few shots that you see which are CGI which were shot in a place called Clevedon, that has a beautiful sea wall. And we then reconstructed our own regency town."

CGI was used for scenes set in the town

Lady Denham's mansion and Trafalgar House

As for Lady Denham's sprawling mansion, Sanditon House, exterior shots were filmed at Dyrham Park, a late 17th-century National Trust property near Bristol and Bath. The stunning interiors were built at The Bottle Yard Studios. The inside of Tom Parker's home, Trafalgar House and the Sanditon Assembly Rooms were also shot at sets constructed at the studios.

Lady Denham's house is located at Dyrham Park

Heyrick Park

Scenes that took place at Mr Colbourne's grand mansion, Heyrick Park, were filmed at the Ston Easton country estate in Bath. Speaking about the inspiration behind the location, production designer James North said: "We tried to keep things more fashionable and brighter, and the backstory is the wife decorated the house before she died.

"He never really got on with it and spends most of his time in a dark and smoky office," he told Architectural Digest.

Scenes for Colbourne's mansion were filmed at the Ston Easton estate

