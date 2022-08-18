Wednesday: everything to know about Tim Burton’s Addams Family film The ghoulish family are back - and this time Wednesday is in high school

Wednesday is the latest adaptation from The Addams Family world, and it looks seriously good! Starring the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega and Luis Guzmán, the series is set to follow Wednesday Addams as she joins a very spooky school. Find out more here…

What is Wednesday about?

So how will the Addams Family universe be brought into the 21st century? By Morticia and Gomez’s daughter, Wednesday, of course. The official synopsis reads: "The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the Wednesday trailer

"Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday

The trailer reveals that Wednesday is expelled from her school after putting piranha fish in the pool during swimming team’s practice after they bully her brother, Pugsly. However, it appears that she falls in love with her new school, where she meets plenty of like-minded individuals.

Who is the Wednesday cast?

You and Jane the Virgin actress Jenna Ortega takes centre stage as Wednesday Addams, while Game of Thrones fans will recognise her new principal, Larissa Weems, who is played by Gwendoline Christie. Meanwhile, the fabulous Catherine Zeta-Jones will be playing Morticia Gomez, while Luis Guzmán will play her husband Gomez.

Ready for Wednesday?

When is Wednesday being released?

Unfortunately Netflix hasn’t confirmed a release date yet, so watch this space! The eight-episode series will hopefully be with us very soon.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.